Star Alliance CEO on the importance of collaboration in business

" Collaboration to me is all about ... creating an environment that allows people to put their ideas and recommendations on the table without fear of being judged because ultimately that's where the solutions come from." CEO of Star Alliance, an alliance of 25 airlines, Theo Panagiotoulias explained the importance of collaboration for business. #NBCUConverge. Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 10 Feb 2025 17:30:03 GMT