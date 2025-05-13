CNBC Logo
    State of Africa: How can African countries mobilize more funding for education?

    On this episode of State of Africa, we bring you highlights from the Africa Leadership Forum. This time, the forum turned its focus to education—one of the continent’s most urgent priorities. Against the backdrop of the Sustainable Development Goals, leaders, policymakers, and experts tackled a critical question: how can African countries mobilize more funding for education and redesign learning systems to prepare the next generation for the future of work?
    Tue, 13 May 2025 07:09:33 GMT

