State of Africa: How refugee youth are driving empowerment initiatives in their communities

On the next episode of State of Africa, we’re handing the mic to those who don’t just talk about change, they live it. We speak to key voices who have first-hand experience and insight into the profound impacts of displacement as refugees, as well as the necessary policy reforms that must be implemented.

Tue, 25 Feb 2025 08:42:48 GMT