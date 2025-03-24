This growth is largely driven by the rise of digital payments, unleashing a wave of economic expansion across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA). Digital payments are expected to reach $36.75 trillion in total transaction value by 2029, reflecting a 15.90% annual growth rate from 2025.

However, this surge in digital payments has also opened up new avenues for fraud and scams, creating a critical need for security measures and constant consumer vigilance. Visa is committed to ensuring that digital payments passing through its networks are not only seamless, but secure.