Several African countries were hit by some of the highest tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, including levies of 50% on goods from Lesotho, 47% for Madagascar, 40% for Mauritius, 37% for Botswana and 30% for South Africa, the continent’s biggest exporter to the U.S.

Many of the hardest-hit countries are already struggling with very high levels of poverty and debt as well as, in some cases, other severe challenges such as food shortages or cyclones in Madagascar, and one of the world’s highest rates of HIV/AIDS infections in Lesotho.