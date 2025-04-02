Futures tied to the S&P 500 lost 0.16%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were 0.15% lower. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 63 points, or 0.15%.

The moves come ahead of the implementation of a raft of Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” that will “start with all countries.” The White House revealed Tuesday that the tariffs “will be effective immediately.”