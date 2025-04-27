Share

Stocks and bonds are the next frontier, Ripple’s president says

"Payments is kind of like a base use case for other types of financial services," said Monica Long, president of Ripple. Speaking on CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Long said capital markets, like stocks and bonds, are the company's next logical step beyond payments. As Ripple expands beyond cross-border transactions, it's looking to apply its infrastructure to a broader range of financial services

Sun, 27 Apr 2025 07:00:49 GMT