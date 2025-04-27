CNBC Logo
    Stocks and bonds are the next frontier, Ripple’s president says

    “Payments is kind of like a base use case for other types of financial services,” said Monica Long, president of Ripple. Speaking on CNBC’s Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Long said capital markets, like stocks and bonds, are the company’s next logical step beyond payments. As Ripple expands beyond cross-border transactions, it’s looking to apply its infrastructure to a broader range of financial services Listen to the full podcast episode here: https://pod.fo/e/2cc695 #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Ripple ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sun, 27 Apr 2025 07:00:49 GMT

