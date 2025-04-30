The biggest indicator? Electricity. Vietnam: 100 million people, over 70 GW of power. Kenya: 50 million people, only 4 GW.



This is not a side issue—it’s the foundation of economic development. No investor will build a factory where the lights flicker every day. Vietnam knew this. It built power generation before free trade zones, and now it’s a global export hub.



In Kenya, basic energy supply is unstable. And yet, the government built a fancy expressway from Nairobi to Mombasa—without an export industry to support it. Meanwhile, millions live in slums and huts, with no access to reliable utilities.



Tourism is another missed opportunity. Safari bookings require 90-minute check-ins at park gates—even with reservations. After 9:00 PM, everything closes. There’s nothing for visitors to experience or spend on beyond a Masai market that’s essentially a souvenir stand.



President Ruto wants to build public housing, but investors are scared off by petty corruption, and legal instability. There are no credible incentives, no serious risk guarantees. In short, no real initiative to make it happen. Compare this to Vietnam or Singapore: Leaders are up at 5 a.m. working on execution, not speeches. Power supply is constant. Policies are consistent and data-driven. Incentives align with performance.



Africa doesn’t lack potential—it lacks a mindset shift.



Leadership must stop performing for the next donor visit or summit. It must build systems that attract local and global investment, reward builders, and guarantee follow-through. The global window is closing. Asia isn’t waiting. If Kenya and much of Africa want a real economic future, they must turn off the microphone—and turn on the power.”

Doanh is spot on about Kenya’s lack of both the capacity to build things and leadership that can execute on complex projects. Overall, Kenya has a decent stock of human capital for its level of development. However, it’s also true that the talent remains thin for a range of mission-critical areas. In engineering or R&D, for example, the country is nowhere near where it should be. Kenya graduates barely 2000 engineers per year, compared to Vietnam’s well over 100,000. Vietnam has almost 5 times more R&D researchers per capita than Kenya. To make matters worse, the last decade has witnessed a systematic erosion of policymaking capacity — including within the all-important Treasury. It’s therefore not surprising that Kenya is in the midst of wrecking its education system in the name of reforms; while Vietnam continues to top the global education tables.