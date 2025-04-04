DAR ES SALAAM, April 4 (Reuters) – Tanzania’s central bank said on Friday that it had kept its key interest rate TZINTR=ECI unchanged at 6%.
It is the fourth monetary policy meeting in a row that the rate has been maintained.
The Bank of Tanzania targets inflation of 5%, and consumer inflation TZCPIY=ECI has hovered around 3% since it launched its policy rate in January 2024.
The East African country’s economy is projected to grow about 6% this year from an estimated 5.4% in 2024, its finance minister and central bank governor said in November.
(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by George Obulutsa;Editing by Alexander Winning)