Tariff volatility has confirmed why we need crypto, says Kraken CEO

"They think that's volatility? This is like a Tuesday for us." Speaking on CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, David Ripley, co-CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, said that the recent moves in financial markets following President Trump's tariff splurge are a reminder that crypto is the "only truly global financial network that transcends specific governments." Listen to the full episode here: https://pod.fo/e/2cee34

Thu, 01 May 2025 14:05:13 GMT