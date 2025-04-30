CNBC Logo
    Tariffs Will Put The U.S. In A Recession: Gary Shilling

    Market analyst Gary Shilling says President Trump’s tariffs will put the U.S. in a recession, if the country isn’t already in one. He says as the buyer, the U.S. has the upper hand and is forcing a negotiation. Mr. Shilling predicts manufacturing will not come back the U.S. in the way Trump would like. He thinks the U.S. dollar will not lose its status as the international currency and is very bullish on India.. Watch the video to find out more of his thoughts on macroeconomic trends in this latest episode of The Bottom Line. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 0:33 Tariff impact 2:53 India 4:24 Recession risk 5:10 U.S. manufacturing 7:07 U.S. dollar 8:31 Business outlook 8:58 Financial advice Produced by: Lindsey Jacobson Edited by: Andrea Miller Camera by: Merritt Enright
    Wed, 30 Apr 2025 16:02:41 GMT

