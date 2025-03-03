Share

Tech entrepreneur and musician will.i.am lays out his vision for the future of Al

"If you want a fair world where AI is a human right, data practices have to be changed." Musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am shared his vision for the future of AI, including personal assistants and ways to make our data safer. #NBCUConverge Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 03 Mar 2025 16:30:02 GMT