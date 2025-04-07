Indeed, Africa stands at a pivotal juncture. To thrive under the emerging multipolar world order, nations and corporations must adapt and find ways to update existing political, economic, and technological playbooks. Nowhere is this more important than in Africa. To the extent that the evolving global landscape is expected to shape global private capital allocation for decades to come, complacency is not an option.

With a growing middle class, abundant natural resources, underexploited frontier markets, enormous demographic advantages, and its ongoing digital transformation, Africa holds enormous potential as a future economic and geopolitical powerhouse.