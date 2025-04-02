What about indirect effects of Trump’s trade wars?

Should anyone worry about the Trump administration’s tariffs? Yes. There are 14 countries (excluding a few tiny islands) where exports to the US as a share of GDP are higher than Lesotho. Mexico and Vietnam have 27% of their GDP coming from exports to the US. A worst-case 5% hit to that figure from 10% tariffs would strip 1.35% off economic output.

This would be more painful if tariffs are higher than 10%. For the EU and China, we think there will be (tariffs on China have already been hiked to 20% since Trump took office in January). Germany, still one of the world’s top 5 economies could suffer more if the tariffs imposed on the EU are around 25%. If exports drop 10-15%, that might be a 0.4% of GDP hit. We know Germany is planning on a fiscal bazooka to lift its economy and balance the effect of tariffs. GDP growth is likely to accelerate versus the pre-Trump baseline, even if he imposes 25% tariffs; so, Germany may buy more from the rest of the world, including Africa. What about China, where the Trump administration has talked about 50-60% tariffs? Only 2% of China’s GDP comes from exports to the US, so an absolute worst-case scenario would not see more than 0.5% of GDP taken off China’s growth, and China is promising fiscal stimulus too. Any slowdown in China would matter more to Africa. The share of South African exports going to China is double that going to the US. It does not look likely that US tariffs will cause a very high amount of pain to China, or to its trading partners.