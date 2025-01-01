Share

The AI race is where battle lines will be drawn

Top Tech Prediction 2025: The AI race is where battle lines will be drawn Arjun Kharpal, co-host of CNBC Tech: Beyond The Valley Podcast, shares his take on what to expect for the US-China tech war. Listen to the full episode by clicking the link here: https://podfollow.com/1413255721/episode/c33a572a93c13265ccf9f8fa80b1645edd23f4bc/view ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Wed, 01 Jan 2025 07:30:19 GMT