    The B20 South Africa Journey

    South Africa hosts the B20 and G20 this year, one of the best opportunities to spotlight its investment case and leadership on the global stage. Under the theme: 'Inclusive Growth and Prosperity Through Global Cooperation', the B20 has eight priorities built around trade and investment, digital transformation, energy, finance and infrastructure and industrial transformation. Join CNBC Africa as we bring together business leaders from the G20 countries, selected invited countries and international organizations, to discuss actionable policies driving growth and development.
    Wed, 26 Mar 2025 14:11:36 GMT

