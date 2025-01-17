“A key policy shift with the incoming Trump administration is its explicit treatment of BRICS as an entity,” Mihaela Papas, director of research at the MIT Center for International Studies, told CNBC by email.

China will ease the tariff pain

Originally established by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, then joined by South Africa in 2010, the Beijing-led BRICS was set up as a force to rival Western dominance on the international stage.