Share

The future of AI chips with the CEO of Rebellions

Rebellions is an AI chip startup that recently became a unicorn, or company valued over $1 billion. It is positioning itself as a potential rival to Nvidia. Rebellions CEO Sunghyun Park speaks with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal about the future of AI chips, big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence models and how South Korea is building a supply chain for AI.

Thu, 06 Mar 2025 13:45:11 GMT