The future of digital currency: Why ‘programmable’ money could reshape global finance

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire sees tokenized money as the key to transforming global commerce, offering faster, cheaper cross-border transactions and the potential to unlock new financial opportunities. In this special Davos edition of CNBC's Beyond the Valley, Allaire joins senior technology correspondent Arjun Kharpal to discuss how stablecoins like USDC are creating a new financial ecosystem, enabling programmable money and disrupting traditional banking systems. Allaire also explores how blockchain infrastructure can empower developers to build decentralized applications and how a future of tokenized assets could reshape industries globally, making global markets more accessible and efficient. 00:00 - Introduction 00:50 - The foundation of USDC 03:43 - Bringing the internet financial system on chain 06:34 - The journey to tokenization 08:55 - How Circle fits into the system 13:27 - The effect of Trump's presidency on regulation 15:57 - Will there be specific stablecoin regulation? 17:48 - Is a Bitcoin reserve a good idea? 20:21 - Does Trump's meme coin help or hurt crypto? 22:21 - Could Central Bank Digital Currencies still happen? 24:20 - The most exciting innovations to come 26:52 - How does AI intersect with the blockchain?

Wed, 12 Feb 2025 12:45:05 GMT