Moreover, the KP’s failure to address issues such as smuggling and fraudulent certification further erodes its legitimacy. Despite repeated calls for stronger enforcement mechanisms, the KP has consistently failed to take decisive action against non-compliant members. This lack of accountability has created a culture of impunity, in which member states face no meaningful consequences for violating the KP’s guidelines. The ADC’s observation that even self-proclaimed advocates of ethical practices may be complicit in perpetuating the very issues they claim to oppose underscores the need for independent monitoring and oversight.

To restore its credibility and relevance, the KP must undertake a series of comprehensive reforms that address both its internal deficiencies and external challenges. The ineffective certification scheme must expand its definition of conflict diamonds to include human rights abuses, such as forced labor and environmental degradation, which are often associated with diamond mining. This would align the KP’s mandate with contemporary ethical standards and address the growing demand for responsible sourcing. The KP must implement stronger enforcement mechanisms to remove non-compliant members and ensure accountability. This could include the establishment of an independent monitoring body with the authority to investigate and sanction violations, which the ADC is willing to set up and assist with. The KP must adopt digital technologies to enhance transparency and traceability across the entire supply chain. This would not only restore consumer confidence but also provide a credible alternative to independent certification programs. The KP must move beyond self-regulation by member states and establish independent oversight mechanisms to ensure compliance with its guidelines. This would address the inherent conflict of interest that typically arises when member states are responsible for monitoring their own compliance. The KP must engage more effectively with industry stakeholders, including consumers, CSOs and industry professionals, to rebuild trust and foster a culture of accountability. This could include the creation of a multi-stakeholder advisory board to provide input on key decisions.