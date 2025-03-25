In the opening paragraph of the ‘Illusion of Ethics’, the writer, Dr. M’zée Fula-Ngenge, chairman of the African Diamond Council, states that the KPCS “is beset by a confluence of structural, operational, and ethical deficiencies that collectively undermine its legitimacy, efficacy, and relevance within the global diamond industry. These challenges are not merely incidental but are deeply entrenched in the Kimberley Process’ (KP) institutional framework, rendering it ill-equipped to address the evolving demands of ethical sourcing, transparency, and accountability. A critical examination of these issues reveals that the KP’s failures are systemic, necessitating transformative reforms to restore its credibility and ensure its continued relevance.”

Underpinned by United Nations mandate, the KPCS is widely documented as the only successful, collaborative effort to reduce the circulation of conflict diamonds from above 15 per cent in the 1990s, to well under 1 per cent today. Additionally, the KPCS is the only reason for an international framework for regulating the trade of rough diamonds. For these reasons alone, I contest that the KPCS’s significant achievements to date, and its ongoing development have only been possible courtesy of its structural, operational, and ethical strengths, which have demonstrably delivered on its mission of stemming the flow of conflict diamonds into wider circulation – a role it continues to fulfil and refine.