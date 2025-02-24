Share

The moment former Spice Girl Mel B realized she had to use her voice

" I have to speak up because it's something that goes on and on and on. And it won't stop until we actually stop it." Spice Girl and patron of charity Women's Aid Mel B said she feared bringing out her book, which discussed her experience with domestic violence, would ruin her career. Instead, it reinforced in her the need to use her platform to speak out. #NBCUConverge Find out more: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 24 Feb 2025 16:30:24 GMT