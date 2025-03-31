We live in an era when the Continent desperately needs serious strategic leadership. Which is why it’s important to accept that the Nkrumahs, Nyereres, and Gowons of our time are more likely to emerge if states that step up to the plate are able to reap the benefits of bankrolling regional cooperation by acquiring agenda setting powers and gaining more influence on Continental affairs.

To be blunt: the current model that largely gives Burundi as much weight as Nigeria in Addis Ababa is not working. As I argue below (and invite critiques), granting the Continent’s regional hegemons greater institutional authority to direct traffic in Addis and within the RECs wouldn’t necessarily contravene the core values of Pan-Africanism as envisioned by the Independence Generation. Both in its Black Atlantic origins and instantiation on the Continent, Pan-Africanism was never about states. It was about African peoples. Which is why adherents of Pan-Africanism — whose core goal has always been greater integration of the Continental and advancement of its diverse peoples — should be open to models of cooperation that achieve results, rather than those that merely privilege states (and the region’s complacent ruling elites). The fact of the matter is that the current model of everyone being equally in charge only ensures that no one is ever really in charge.