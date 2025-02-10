Declining interest rates and higher pay packages for South African employees, is resulting in more disposable income for consumers which, in turn, is boosting the economy. But against this landscape, how are our highest earners coping with the choppy seas of leading a JSE-listed company; and what advice from PwC can help them draw the long straw?

It’s been hard to miss the current good trajectory in the news related to salaries in South Africa. The average take-home pay of an estimated four million employees, as tracked by BankservAfrica’s latest Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), made a happy 11.9 percent leap from R15 367 in December 2023 to R17 202 in December 2024.