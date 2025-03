Share

The U.S.-Canada trade war could signal a shift in economic ties

Riaz Kara, vice president of policy at the Canada-based think tank, the Public Policy Forum, discusses what this U.S.-Canada trade war could mean for the future relationship of the two countries. Watch the full video to learn more about how this trade dispute will impact consumers: https://youtu.be/sXTVwtmABXM

Thu, 20 Mar 2025 16:00:11 GMT