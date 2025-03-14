Get ready for a dynamic entrepreneurial showcase as the 6th Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit & Grand Finale takes center stage on 14-15 March 2025 at the Kigali Convention Center. As a flagship initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation, ABH is one of Africa’s largest and most inclusive pitch competitions, dedicated to empowering exceptional entrepreneurs with grant funding, mentorship and wide media exposure.

Returning to Kigali in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), this year’s edition is bigger, bolder and infused with cutting-edge AI-powered experiences, thought-provoking discussions and a thrilling pitch competition showcasing Africa’s most promising entrepreneurial talent.