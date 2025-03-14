What to expect at the 6th ABH Summit & Grand Finale
Get ready for a dynamic entrepreneurial showcase as the 6th Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit & Grand Finale takes center stage on 14-15 March 2025 at the Kigali Convention Center. As a flagship initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation, ABH is one of Africa’s largest and most inclusive pitch competitions, dedicated to empowering exceptional entrepreneurs with grant funding, mentorship and wide media exposure.
Returning to Kigali in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), this year’s edition is bigger, bolder and infused with cutting-edge AI-powered experiences, thought-provoking discussions and a thrilling pitch competition showcasing Africa’s most promising entrepreneurial talent.
This year, audiences can look forward to a celebration of Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit, driven by African Intelligence. Rooted in cultural knowledge, lived experience and adaptive problem-solving, this concept has the power to shape the future of business across the continent. Aligned with this year’s theme, AI: African Innovation, Insight and Impact, ABH is set to showcase the power of African Intelligence through an unparalleled display of entrepreneurial excellence.
Here’s a closer look at what to expect.
AB – Your AI-powered co-host
Meet ABi, a revolutionary AI co-host, who will guide you through the event with real-time insights, interactive discussions and smart networking suggestions. From delivering AI-enhanced event scripts to keeping attendees engaged, ABI will ensure you stay connected to the action every step of the way.
Engaging formats and conversations on entrepreneurial solutions
On March 14th, the ABH Summit will ignite bold conversations on Africa’s most pressing challenges through the lens of entrepreneurship, featuring dynamic formats that showcase diverse perspectives and solutions. From live podcasts and debates to interactive sessions that put the audience at the heart of the experience, fireside chats and engaging AI integrations, the Summit is where visionaries will come together to shape the future.
Thought leaders from across industries, including Nick Hu, Managing Director of Healthcare at Sand Technologies; Michaëlla Rugwizangoga, World Economic Forum Global Council Member on Tourism; Mike B. Ndimurukundo, Managing Director at Andela; and many more, will share their insights on Africa’s future and how entrepreneurship is shaping change. Guided by ABH’s Official Host and the renowned broadcaster: Anita Erskine, the event promises to be an inspiring experience. Explore the full agenda here: 2025 ABH Grand Finale Agenda.
The live pitch competition – Witness brilliance unfold
The stage is set, and ten of Africa’s most impactful entrepreneurs will have their moment to pitch their businesses to a panel of esteemed judges, competing for their share of the US$1.5 million prize pool. With celebrated Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of Sand Technologies, Fred Swaniker, joining the esteemed panel alongside Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group and Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, this year promises tough questions, deep insights and an electrifying showcase of entrepreneurial excellence. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect from the live pitches and the overall ABH experience: the 2023 Grand Finale recap and highlights video.
A celebration of excellence
The event will wrap up with a spectacular awards ceremony, celebrating the grand prize winner and runners-up. Watch as Africa’s next generation of business leaders take the stage in recognition of their impact.
Your chance to be the next ABH Hero
ABH has also announced that, the 2025 ABH competition will officially launch at the event, offering a new wave of entrepreneurs the chance to join a growing community of changemakers shaping the future of Africa.
Be part of the future
From edtech innovations to accessible healthcare, logistics solutions tailored to African needs and breakthroughs in cosmetics, agribusiness and sustainability in water and healthtech, this year’s Top 10 finalists represent a cohort that has fully embraced African Intelligence to develop standout, homegrown solutions. As they take the stage at the Grand Finale on March 15, 2025, at the Kigali Convention Centre, don’t miss this unparalleled gathering of innovators, investors and visionaries. Register now and be part of history! Register here.