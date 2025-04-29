Share

Transcending Boundaries: In conversation with Ann Cotton

This week on Transcending Boundaries, Reeta Roy is joined by Ann Cotton, a pioneering advocate for girls' education. Ann’s work has impacted millions of young girls across Sub-Saharan Africa, enabling them to access education and break the cycle of poverty. Listen as she reflects on her journey, the powerful community of women she has helped build, and the legacy she continues to create working to advance education for young women and girls in marginalized communities.

