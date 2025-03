Share

Transcending Boundaries: In conversation with Former Justice Louise Arbour

Transcending Boundaries is a podcast hosted by Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, which features intimate conversations with exceptional leaders. Each episode explores value-based leadership by diving deep into the lives of extraordinary people who have changed their communities, their countries, and the world for the better. In this episode we speak to Louise Arbour.

Tue, 18 Mar 2025 08:07:11 GMT