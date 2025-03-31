CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Transcending Boundaries: In conversation with Mohawk Leader Roberta Jamieson

    On the next episode of Transcending Boundaries, Reeta Roy sits down with Roberta Jamieson, a ground-breaking Mohawk leader and advocate for Indigenous rights. As the first Indigenous woman in Canada to earn a law degree and Ontario’s first female Ombudsman, Roberta Jamieson’s journey is one of resilience, leadership, and a deep commitment to social justice. Tune in to their inspiring conversation as Roberta reflects on her career, the challenges she faced in advocating for Indigenous communities, and the lasting impact she continues to make.
    Mon, 31 Mar 2025 20:37:01 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top