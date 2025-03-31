Share

Transcending Boundaries: In conversation with Mohawk Leader Roberta Jamieson

On the next episode of Transcending Boundaries, Reeta Roy sits down with Roberta Jamieson, a ground-breaking Mohawk leader and advocate for Indigenous rights. As the first Indigenous woman in Canada to earn a law degree and Ontario’s first female Ombudsman, Roberta Jamieson’s journey is one of resilience, leadership, and a deep commitment to social justice. Tune in to their inspiring conversation as Roberta reflects on her career, the challenges she faced in advocating for Indigenous communities, and the lasting impact she continues to make.

