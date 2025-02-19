The Local Industry

In South Africa, which boasts some of the world’s largest mineral reserves, mineral beneficiation has become a cornerstone of the country’s economic strategy. The country’s historical reliance on exporting unprocessed minerals has been a major concern for policy makers and led to the development of the Mineral Beneficiation Strategy. The Strategy seeks to diversify the economy, create employment, and improve sustainability through domestic mineral processing. This approach also positions South Africa as a potential hub for high-value mineral products, attracting investment and promoting growth in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.

While the benefits of mineral beneficiation are clear, the degree to which it has been realized varies across different sectors. For example, coal beneficiation has been more successful in South Africa, with most of the coal production used domestically for electricity generation. However, sectors like iron ore and platinum have faced challenges in local beneficiation. Between 1990 and 2023, South Africa saw a 230% increase in iron ore exports, while local sales decreased by 45%, partly due to the downsizing of companies such as ArcelorMittal. Similarly, platinum beneficiation declined by 55% between 2015 and 2023, driven by decreased demand from key international markets (TIPS, 2024).