On Tuesday, newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Trump at the White House, potentially resetting a bilateral relationship that has been strained since January. And Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to meet Bessent in Switzerland this week for trade talks.

But enter the hurricane that is Trump, again. “We don’t have to sign deals, they have to sign deals with us. They want a piece of our market. We don’t want a piece of their market,” Trump said during his meeting with Carney, contradicting top White House officials’ claim for weeks that such deals are the administration’s top priority. Markets fell after his comments.