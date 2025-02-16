CNBC Logo
    Trump tariffs are coming — here’s how U.S. businesses are avoiding them

    U.S. companies are frontloading cargo bound for the U.S. due to the uncertainty regarding tariffs. While Trump has suspended the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for at least one month while those countries negotiate with the United States on trade and border security, new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports have taken effect. Find more on how companies are embracing for tariffs: https://youtu.be/h5P8WHBrQvo
    Sun, 16 Feb 2025 17:00:20 GMT

