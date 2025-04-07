‘Tariffs are coming’: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the White House will not postpone the April 9 start date for reciprocal tariffs. Speaking to CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, Lutnick said, “they are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks,” adding “the president needs to reset global trade. Everybody has a trade surplus and we have a trade deficit.”

Bessent dismisses recession fears

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday dismissed concerns Americans might be having about a potential impending recession and the status of their retirement plans, saying that President Donald Trump and his administration are “building the long-term economic fundamentals for prosperity.” Speaking to NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Bessent called it a “false narrative” that Americans who are close to retiring may be reticent to do so after their retirement savings may have dropped this week due to the stock market downturn. “In fact, most Americans don’t have everything in the market,” Bessent added.