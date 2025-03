Share

Trump, the bitcoin reserve and the future of crypto

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for the crypto industry, a move which has had wide-ranging implications globally. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance and Chao Deng, CEO of Hashkey Capital, join CNBC's Arjun Kharpal to talk about what the change in U.S. policy will mean for markets and the industry globally. This is a special episode recorded at CNBC's Converge Live event in Singapore.

Wed, 26 Mar 2025 04:00:23 GMT