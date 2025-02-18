The first round of vaccines she and her colleagues made in Johannesburg had produced an immune response in rabbits, which was promising but not conclusive – so they tweaked the formula and sent off four new versions for pre-clinical tests.

“This was very exciting. We were getting quite good results,” Mlotshwa, 32, told Reuters in the lab in the Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit at the city’s University of the Witwatersrand.