Trump’s crypto pivot is a big industry win, says Kraken CEO

"You can't get a more positive change than what we've seen," said David Ripley, CEO of crypto exchange Kraken. Speaking on CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Ripley said that President Trump's "embrace of crypto" has "just been super positive."

Sat, 03 May 2025 13:01:23 GMT