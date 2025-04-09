“Since President Trump and the Trump administration are showing great interest in shipbuilding cooperation, we believe that the shipbuilding sector will be a very important negotiating card for us,” South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Ahn Duk-geun said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s interim leader Han Duck-soo held talks on Tuesday to discuss tariffs. Several nations are looking to negotiate with the U.S to mitigate the effect of the U.S. protectionist trade policy.