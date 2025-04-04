Share

Trump’s Tariff Math Explained

The Trump administration launched a sweeping tariff strategy targeting countries with which the U.S. runs trade deficits. The White House's formula is being used to calculate new import duties, but some economists say it lacks credibility and does not reflect actual trade practices. Experts caution that the move could lead to retaliatory tariffs, disrupt global supply chains and threaten economic growth. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:38 The formula 2:47 Trade deficits Produced and edited by: Charlotte Morabito Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 16:20:07 GMT