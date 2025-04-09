Trump’s move to impose tariffs on goods on a broader swathe of countries is now putting those diversification plans in disarray and leaving companies scrambling to decide where and how their goods are produced.

Steve Greenspon, CEO of Illinois-based houseware company Honey-Can-Do International, started moving more of his production from China to Vietnam during Trump’s first presidential term. The company supplies household durables such as shelving units, coat hangers and laundry hampers to U.S. retail giants such as Walmart, Target and Amazon.