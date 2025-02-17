The government showed similar decisive action when water scarcity in 2024 exacerbated a cholera outbreak which had begun in October 2023. A multi-sectoral ministerial response team was swiftly mobilised to tackle the disease from various fronts. Internal resources were allocated to community awareness campaigns, public sanitation efforts, and personal hygiene promotion.

Partner organisations, including the Africa CDC, answered the government’s call for support, contributing by training health workers, supplying medical equipment, and enhancing cross-border disease surveillance.