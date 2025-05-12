The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to suspend most tariffs on each other’s goods in a move that shows a major thawing of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
The trade agreement means that “reciprocal” tariffs between both countries will be cut from 125% to 10%. The U.S.′ 20% duties on Chinese imports relating to fentanyl will remain in place, meaning total tariffs on China stand at 30%.
The breakthrough comes after U.S. and China trade representatives held high-stakes talks in Switzerland over the weekend.
“We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.
“We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially move down the tariff levels. Both sides on the reciprocal tariffs will move their tariffs down 115%,” Bessent said.