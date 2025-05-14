Inflation data released Tuesday, however, showed that prices haven’t grown hotter yet. In fact, the annual reading came in lower than expected, and the core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was also less than forecast for the month.

Admittedly, the data only captures a month after Trump tariffs were introduced. The rush of imports in the beginning of the year — which was a big part of why U.S. gross domestic product fell in the first quarter — could have dampened price increases. Businesses might have also been swallowing the taxes.