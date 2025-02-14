President Trump, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has falsely accused the South African government of mistreating Afrikaners and white farmers as it tries to reform land ownership in a country where they own more than three quarters of the land although they make up less than 10 percent of the population. No farm has been forcibly taken in South Africa since democracy began in 1994.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who heads a 10-member government of national unity, has said he will send ministers to address the U.S. concerns but has insisted that South Africa “will not be bullied.” The U.S. has been unhappy that South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide over a military offensive in Gaza where tens of thousands have been killed. Israel has denied the charge, saying it defended itself after Hamas attacked it on Oct. 7, 2023.