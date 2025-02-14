Four U.S. congressmen have asked President Donald Trump to revoke South Africa’s access to the U.S. market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as well as consider breaking diplomatic relations, accusing it of undermining American interests globally.
In a letter dated February 11, 2025 Republican congressmen Andrew Ogles, Tom Tiffany, Joe Wilson and Don Bacon said South Africa had a vendetta against Israel, was allegedly committing human rights violations and was friendly with China’s Community Party.
“…we urge you to revoke South Africa’s preference benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act,’’ the letter signed by the four congressmen says. “We would also suggest that you consider suspending diplomatic ties unless that government is prepared to engage constructively with our own.”
President Trump, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has falsely accused the South African government of mistreating Afrikaners and white farmers as it tries to reform land ownership in a country where they own more than three quarters of the land although they make up less than 10 percent of the population. No farm has been forcibly taken in South Africa since democracy began in 1994.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who heads a 10-member government of national unity, has said he will send ministers to address the U.S. concerns but has insisted that South Africa “will not be bullied.” The U.S. has been unhappy that South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide over a military offensive in Gaza where tens of thousands have been killed. Israel has denied the charge, saying it defended itself after Hamas attacked it on Oct. 7, 2023.
“South Africa is simply not deserving of duty free access to the American market,” the letter says, citing South African moves to force the relocation of Taiwan’s liaison office from the capital Pretoria. “Pretoria’s continued insistence on undermining America’s security and foreign policy interests are similarly disqualifying under the eligibility requirements.”
South Africa is a member of the BRICS nations, which groups China, Russia, India and Brazil and has as one its goals, the replacement of the U.S. dollar in commercial transactions.