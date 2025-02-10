Michael Atingi-Ego speaks during the ReutersNEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

KAMPALA, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Uganda’s central bank has named Michael Atingi-Ego as its governor, the East African nation’s NTV television station reported on Monday.

Atingi-Ego previously worked for the central bank in a senior position, then left and returned in 2020 as deputy governor.

He has been the acting head of the bank since the death of long-serving former governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile in 2022.

The bank has appointed Augustus Nuwagaba, an economist at Uganda’s largest public university, Makerere, as Atingi-Ego’s deputy, NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor newspaper and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The bank and President Yoweri Museveni’s office did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

