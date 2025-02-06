A general view shows the capital city of Kampala in Uganda, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

KAMPALA, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Uganda’s central bank held its key lending rate at 9.75% on Thursday, saying that near-term inflation appeared well-contained but the outlook was more uncertain than normal given external risks.

“Uncertainties from global developments could cause inflation to rise faster and disrupt economic activity. This situation necessitates a cautious approach to monetary policy,” Bank of Uganda deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego told a news conference.

