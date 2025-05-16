The East African country will spend 72.4 trillion Ugandan shillings ($20 billion) in the 2025/26 (July-June) financial year, little-changed from the spending for the year ending next month which stands at 72.1 trillion shillings, parliament said in a post on the social media platform X late on Thursday.

“The House has considered and approved the proposed annual budget for financial year 2025/2026,” it said.