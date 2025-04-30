KAMPALA, April 30 (Reuters) – Uganda’s proposed budget for the 2025/2026 financial year has grown 25% to 71.9 trillion shillings ($19.6 billion), compared to the previous projection of 57.4 trillion shillings given in September, the finance ministry said.
The ministry did not provide a reason for the raise in a statement posted on X on Tuesday. The government has previously said spending priorities in the financial year starting July would be in agro-industrialisation, tourism and minerals including petroleum.
Parliament is currently scrutinising the proposed budget and, once approved, final spending plans will be outlined in a budget speech in June.
The planned spending for the financial year is slightly lower than 72.1 trillion shillings for the current financial year which ends in June.
($1 = 3,660.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland and Christopher Cushing)