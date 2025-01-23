“I do understand that President [Donald] Trump is concerned about countries that are running large and persistent surpluses on the trade balance with the U.S. That’s not the case for the U.K.,” the U.K.’s Chancellor Rachel Reeves told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“We are not part of the problem here. So we, the U.K., increased trade with President Trump last time he was in office,” she said, speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.