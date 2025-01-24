Britain’s 200-year-old non-dom regime permits people living in the U.K., but who are domiciled elsewhere for tax purposes, to avoid paying levies on income and capital gains earnings overseas for up to 15 years. The regime has long courted controversy, leading U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in her October budget to confirm that it would be abolished from April 2025, and that all long-term residents would be subject to inheritance tax on their worldwide assets, including those held in trust.

Speaking at a fringe event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reeves said the government would soon put forward an amendment to the country’s Finance Bill, increasing the generosity of a rule which allows non-doms to bring money to the UK without paying significant taxes.