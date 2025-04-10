However a spokesperson didn’t say if the country had a particular preference for any of the five candidates vying to lead the Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire headquartered AfDB, Africa’s biggest development finance bank.

“The selection of the President is important to the Bank’s success and therefore is of key interest to the UK,’’ a spokesperson said in an emailed response to CNBC Africa. “Ultimately, we believe that the selection of this role is a decision for the African region to make collectively. We look forward to continuing to work with the Bank and the next President when their tenure starts next September.”